Horse drowns in pond at Miami Valley Racino, officials investigating

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Officials are investigating after a horse drowned in a pond at the Miami Valley Racino on Monday.
According to Bill Crawford with the Ohio State Racing Commission, there was an accident involving Kanye Kauffman’s horse named “He’s a Perfect 10.” He was able to contain the horse, but it broke free and ran into a pond.
An outrider tried to get the horse back to the banks, but it kept swimming out into the water.
“The outrider had her and I guess got spooked and got away," horse owner John Ackley said.
An outrider is a person who parades horses before the race and stands watch in case one of them gets loose.
“She did catch the horse at one time and then there was so much commotion going on during the race and everything that I guess that the horse got really spooked. You know, they’re a strong animal," Ackley said.
Despite efforts to save the horse, it drowned.
Kauffman suffered an injury to his back.
“It’s a sad thing for the people that owned the horse and the man that trained it or drove it, you know, we take a lot of pride in our horses and give them good care and everything like that. It’s just really tragic," Ackley said.
Crawford said the accident is under investigation.
“On Monday, March 25, at Miami Valley Gaming & Racing an unfortunate accident occurred during the day’s live harness racing meet that resulted in the death of a horse. The horse became spooked and ran into a pond at the track where it drowned despite efforts by MVG staff to save the animal. The safety of our staff, harness racing drivers and the horses is always of utmost concern at Miami Valley Gaming. We regularly review safety procedures and protocol and will continue to do so. Thanks to the Warren County Technical Rescue Team, Turtle Creek Fire and EMS, and rescue personnel from Salem Township, Harlan Township, Deerfield Township and City of Lebanon who assisted MVG with the incident,” Senior Director of Marketing Jerry Abner said in a statement.
