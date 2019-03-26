Horse drowns in pond at Miami Valley Racino, officials investigating

“On Monday, March 25, at Miami Valley Gaming & Racing an unfortunate accident occurred during the day’s live harness racing meet that resulted in the death of a horse. The horse became spooked and ran into a pond at the track where it drowned despite efforts by MVG staff to save the animal. The safety of our staff, harness racing drivers and the horses is always of utmost concern at Miami Valley Gaming. We regularly review safety procedures and protocol and will continue to do so. Thanks to the Warren County Technical Rescue Team, Turtle Creek Fire and EMS, and rescue personnel from Salem Township, Harlan Township, Deerfield Township and City of Lebanon who assisted MVG with the incident,” Senior Director of Marketing Jerry Abner said in a statement.