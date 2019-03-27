Jim Kelch to return to Bats baseball broadcasts

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fans of Louisville Bats baseball will be hearing a familiar voice calling games on the radio this season.
Jim Kelch will be joining Nick Curran behind the microphone for all home games and selected road games.
“It feels like coming home to me, working again in Louisville with this great franchise.” Kelch said. “I am very appreciative of Nick Curran, allowing me to share the booth with him and the entire organization for welcoming me back.”
After serving as the lead broadcaster of the Louisville Redbirds, RiverBats and Bats for 21 season, Kelch left the team following the 2009 season to begin an eight season run as a member of the Cincinnati Reds broadcast team.
Currently, Kelch is the play-by-play voice of Northern Kentucky University men’s basketball. He has also been the radio voice of Bellarmine University men’s basketball and the University of Louisville women’s basketball teams.
