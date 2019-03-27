Kentucky lawmakers prepare for final legislative day

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Thursday is the last day Kentucky state lawmakers can pass bills or override vetoes this session.
A veto period ended on Tuesday for bills passed by the second-to-last legislative day, which was more than a week ago.
Gov. Matt Bevin vetoed one full bill - House Bill 4 - which dealt with administrative regulations. In his veto message, he called it a move to eliminate red tape.
Bevin also issued line-item vetoes on a budget bill surrounding topics including area development districts, and the property of Kentucky universities.
One piece of legislation to look out for heading into the final day of the legislative session Thursday is House Bill 358, which Bevin urged lawmakers to pass in a letter last week.
It would allow some agencies that get state funds to exit the pension system without paying all that they owe. Some said that could hurt the already weak system.
Bevin said the legislation could spare the retirement system from the issues it would face if some of those groups collapsed under current conditions and no longer paid into it.
The governor said there’s a lot of dialogue happening between his office and the legislature heading into the final day of the session.
"Pension not being the least among those," Bevin said, regarding issues still on the table. "Tax clean up not being the least among those. So, these things are still being worked out. It's very difficult, it's complicated. There's a lot of good work being done."
The governor will be able to veto legislation if it’s passed on Thursday, but legislators won’t be able to come back and override it.
