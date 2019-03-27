La Grange drive-in to reopen

The Sauerbeck Family Drive-in movie screen before the storm.
LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In is expected to open back up Friday, March 29.

The drive-in has been closed since a storm damaged its screen back in September of 2018. Crews will be on site Thursday to paint the brand new screen.

Dumbo and Captain Marvel will be part of a double feature this weekend.

Gates open Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m and 7:45 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

The first show starts at 8:30 each night.

