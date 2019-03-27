Man accused of stabbing victim for winking at his girlfriend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is accused of stabbing another person who allegedly winked at his girlfriend.
According to an arrest slip, Aljermaine Foy, 41, stabbed the victim in the left side of their neck with a hunting knife on March 24.
Louisville Metro police said the victim suffered a large amount of blood loss and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The victim’s condition has not been released.
Foy was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with attempted murder and assault.
