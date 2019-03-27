New exit could be added to I-71 in Oldham County

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working on a plan to reduce congestion on Interstate 71 in Oldham County with plans for a new exit.
The exit would go between the existing Buckner and La Grange exits. It would connect I-71 to Commerce Parkway.
During rush hour, the La Grange exit gets especially clogged, leading to ramp backups and more crashes than average, according to KYTC.
A few different designs were shown during a public meeting on Tuesday night, but the project is still in the early stages.
