PJ Washington tweets a video of himself walking without the cast on his foot

(WAVE) - Kentucky star PJ Washington's cast appears to be off.
The sophomore forward tweeted just after noon Wednesday a short video of him walking in basketball shoes. It’s presumed to be Washington because the video only shows the person from about the waist down. Take a look below:
The Kentucky men’s basketball Twitter account retweeted Washington’s tweet, as did UK coach John Calipari, who added in a short comment: "Uh oh ... "
It’s still not clear what Washington’s availability will be when the Wildcats play Houston in an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game Friday in Kansas City.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.