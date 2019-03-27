PJ Washington tweets a video of himself walking without the cast on his foot

The sophomore forward tweeted just after noon Wednesday a short video of him walking in basketball shoes.
By John P. Wise | March 27, 2019 at 11:38 AM EST - Updated March 27 at 11:38 AM

(WAVE) - Kentucky star PJ Washington's cast appears to be off.

The sophomore forward tweeted just after noon Wednesday a short video of him walking in basketball shoes. It’s presumed to be Washington because the video only shows the person from about the waist down. Take a look below:

The Kentucky men’s basketball Twitter account retweeted Washington’s tweet, as did UK coach John Calipari, who added in a short comment: "Uh oh ... "

It’s still not clear what Washington’s availability will be when the Wildcats play Houston in an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game Friday in Kansas City.

