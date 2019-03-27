Powerball jackpot hits $750 million: What you need to know

The drawing for the $750 Powerball jackpot is at 11 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: Live 5) (Tynes, Brian)
By John P. Wise | March 27, 2019 at 1:11 PM EST - Updated March 27 at 1:11 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is the fourth-largest in lottery history.

The $750 million prize would be the largest since a Mega Millions jackpot surpassed $1.5 billion just last year. That anonymous winner from South Carolina waited until the last minute before claiming a lump-sum payment of $878 million.

The $2 tickets are available in 44 states, including Kentucky and Indiana, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Wednesday’s drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The Powerball has risen steadily since Dec. 26, when a Brooklyn contestant won a nearly $300 million jackpot.

According to the Powerball website, there are more Powerball winners from Indiana (39), than any other state. Missouri is next with 31; 18 winners have come from Kentucky.

