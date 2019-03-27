School district releases statement on 10-year-old student’s death after classroom fight

Our entire school district is saddened by this event. It is very difficult to experience the death of a young person. We are providing guidance and counseling service to students, staff and family members as needed. The well-being of our students and staff will remain a top priority as we deal with the emotions surrounding this tragedy. Children may be coming home with questions and worries about this loss. Please feel free to contact the school counselors of you have an issue you would like to discuss.