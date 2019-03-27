StormTALK! Wednesday Edition

Warmer weather will continue to take over. But that will come at the cost of increasing the moisture as well...
As always, the best way to explain this is a timeline :)
Today: Perfect.
Thursday: Near perfect. A few more clouds will stream in but dry air will keep most if not all completely dry. Good chance to hit 70° or higher.
Friday: Starts with clouds and spotty showers. It will take until mid/late afternoon to develop a few sun breaks. The more sun we get, the warmer. 60s/70s will be the common theme. Drier afternoon expected.
Friday Night/Saturday daytime: Showers/thunder possible. The main chance still looks north but we can’t rule out spotty development for all areas. The low pressure track Saturday will determine the coverage of daytime rain. If it can remain far enough, we can gain some warmth and dry periods. Otherwise bet on 50s/60s with rain increasing by afternoon. Severe threat remains low but some gusty showers/thunderstorms possible.
Saturday Night: Turning colder north to south. We also dry out north to south. Small window for a few snowflakes to mix in with the rain before ending. Best chance will be north/northeast of our area. But certainly turning cold that night.
Sunday: Chilly but dry. It will be a struggle to get out of the 40s.
The video will cover all of this plus a look into next week as well.
