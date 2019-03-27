Suspect in Shively shooting still at large

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police are still searching for a suspect after a man was shot multiple times in Shively.
The shooting was reported in the 2500 block of Jenlee Lane around 8:25 a.m. March 25, according to Shively Police Department spokesman Lt. Col. Josh Myers.
Myers said it appeared the man was starting his car when he was shot three times in the back and back of the head.
On Wednesday, Myers said the victim was listed in serious but stable condition at University of Louisville Hospital.
Myers said no arrests have been made but officers do not believe the shooting was domestic or random.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 930-2773.
