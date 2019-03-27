Unions: Don’t listen to ‘rogue’ social media groups on sickout

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rumblings of a seventh teacher sickout are circulating on social media and JCPS employee union reps have a message for those considering calling off Thursday to protest in Frankfort.
They said there’s too much misdirection out there from rogue social media groups. Those groups, they said, are putting the jobs of educators at risk.
“Social media can be your friend, it can also be your worst enemy,” Sue Foster, JCTA Educational Support Personnel President, said. “When our members and our employees are getting it from us, we guarantee you it is accurate. But, I literally had to two weeks ago send a cease and desist to two administrators of Facebook groups because they were cutting and pasting my information that I was giving our members and posting it on their Facebook sites but they were only cutting and pasting certain sections.”
Foster wouldn’t call out the groups they had to take legal action against, but a group that kept coming up during Wednesday’s press conference was Dear JCPS.
“I think we have to pick and choose our battles wisely,” Foster said. “So, when we keep running out the door, when we continuously show up for things that maybe we don’t necessarily need the strength at on that day, we need to save our strength for the big one that’s coming.”
Foster and other union reps said they support members’ first amendment rights but are asking teachers to not call off work Thursday.
“We’re supportive of the reasons and even the engagement but there are some process questions that have to be wrestled with,” JCTA President Brent McKim said.
By law, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio had to comply with the Kentucky Department of Education’s request for names of the teachers who called out sick while protests happened in Frankfort.
Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis said they won’t be disciplined if there are no further work stoppages.
“We’re hoping we have school,” Pollio said. “Like I said, I believe we will. We want to have school, we want to be in school - it’s important that we are. So I’m hoping that happens and we’ve put together a good plan with JCTA to be well represented by the teachers in Frankfort so we believe the teachers will do that.”
Muddying the waters, those social media groups spreading the wrong information.
“There’s a couple of rogue groups out there and we aren’t going to allow them to put our members in jeopardy and cost them their livelihood,” Teamsters President Jim Stovall said.
Dear JCPS founder Gay Adelmann responded to their press conference by denying her group is giving any direction.
“We’re not giving direction. We are lifting up the voices of the members who feel they are not represented by their union leadership. Adults, especially teachers, can make their own decisions," Adelmann said.
