UofL assistant named EKU head coach

“Few coaches have experienced as much success as Samantha has during her career,” Director of Athletics Lochmueller said. “She has been a key part in some of the most successful women’s basketball teams the sport has seen over the past 17 years. That experience will be instrumental in rebuilding the EKU women’s basketball program. Samantha is a winner. She refuses to settle for anything short of excellence. Once I spent some time talking with Samantha, it became clear to me she is the right person, at the right time, to lead our program. She will return Colonel basketball to the top of the Ohio Valley Conference.”