UofL assistant named EKU head coach

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Eastern Kentucky University has hired a University of Louisville assistant coach to lead the Colonels women's basketball program.
Samantha Williams is a Louisville native and a 1996 graduate of Auburn University. As a player, Williams led the Tigers to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including two Sweet 16 trips and a spot in the Elite Eight.
“This is a special opportunity, and I’m ready to lead the program back to a level of excellence,” said Williams. “I’m confident that the University and Richmond communities are going to love what they see from our student-athletes on and off the court. I’m excited to get started!”
During her eight seasons as a UofL assistant, Williams has helped Jeff Walz get the Cardinals to three Sweet 16 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. UofL twice reached the Final Four and played in the 2013 national championship game.
“Few coaches have experienced as much success as Samantha has during her career,” Director of Athletics Lochmueller said. “She has been a key part in some of the most successful women’s basketball teams the sport has seen over the past 17 years. That experience will be instrumental in rebuilding the EKU women’s basketball program. Samantha is a winner. She refuses to settle for anything short of excellence. Once I spent some time talking with Samantha, it became clear to me she is the right person, at the right time, to lead our program. She will return Colonel basketball to the top of the Ohio Valley Conference.”
Williams will be formally introduced to the EKU community at a reception on April 3.
