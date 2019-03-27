Walz on Tennessee job: ‘Their job’s not open’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL women's basketball coach Jeff Walz opened his media availability Wednesday by hitting on three points, two of which he probably enjoyed talking about.
Walz talked about how it’s a great opportunity for his team to be playing again in the Sweet Sixteen, and congratulated assistant coach Samantha Williams for getting the head coaching job at Eastern Kentucky.
Sandwiched between those two items was a quick response to Tuesday’s report that Walz is headed to Tennessee to take over the Volunteers program.
“All these rumors get started every year in March,” he said. “It never changes and it’s not gonna change ... Their job’s not open. I’m not gonna worry about that, and we’re gonna focus on our basketball team.”
Tennessee snuck into the NCAA Tournament this year, but Holly Warlick’s tenure as UT coach is expected to end, according to reports from Knoxville.
“We’ve already talked about it,” Walz said when asked if he’s addressed the rumors with his team. "I told Dana (Evans), she texted me last night, I’m holding out for the Lakers job.
“We’ve had a wonderful time here. Our goal is to keep this thing going and win a national championship.”
Louisville plays Oregon State in the Sweet 16 on Friday at approximately 9:30 p.m., a late start time for a No. 1 seed. Second-seeded Connecticut plays in the 7 p.m. slot, in Albany, N.Y., just two hours away from its campus in Storrs, Conn.
Should the Cards and Huskies win their Sweet 16 matchups, they would meet in an Elite Eight game on Sunday, with a berth in the Final Four at stake.
