With Warlick’s dismissal at Tennessee will Walz be leaving Louisville?

(WAVE) - The University of Tennessee has fired its women’s basketball coach and the speculation about her successor has many eyes on Louisville.
Holly Warlick, 60, had been head coach of the Lady Vols for the past seven years. She was chosen by legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt to take over the program after Summitt resigned in 2012 for health reasons.
Athletic director Phillip Fulmer said parting ways with Warlick, who played and was a longtime assistant under Summitt, was hard to do.
“Holly has dedicated most of her adult life to the University of Tennessee and the Lady Vols program. She loves Tennessee, and Tennessee needs to always love her back. She was front and center as this program developed into the model for women’s intercollegiate excellence,” Fulmer said. "While it certainly stings to make this decision, I am charged with doing what I believe is best for this storied program. It’s important to all of us that Lady Vols basketball maintains its status among the elite.”
Among the names being mentioned as a replacement is University of Louisville head coach Jeff Walz. When asked about the UT job during a news conference earlier Wednesday, Walz, whose Cardinals are 31-3 and preparing for a Sweet 16 game against Oregon State on Friday night, said, “Their job’s not open.”
Walz has a 322-97 record during his 12 seasons at Louisville.
Information for this story was contributed by WVLT, our Gray TV sister station in Knoxville.
