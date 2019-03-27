15-year-old charged in shooting death of 17-year-old in Shively

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A 15-year-old has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Shively.
The juvenile, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody Tuesday evening, according to Shively Police Department assistant chief Lt. Col. Josh Myers.
The shooting happened on March 23 in the 4100 block of Cane Run Road following a March Madness party.
Police said the suspect took the victim’s cell phone and an altercation started. The suspect then shot the victim in the chest. Family members have identified the victim as Chaves Moore.
In addition to murder, the 15-year-old was charged with robbery and wanton endangerment.
Myers said detectives will be working with the county and Commonwealth’s attorneys to get the case moved to circuit court.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.