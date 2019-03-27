7-year-old shooting victim in good condition

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A 7-year-old who police said was accidentally shot was upgraded to good condition.
The girl has been recovering at Norton Children’s Hospital since the shooting on March 12, Shively Police Department assistant chief Josh Myers said Thursday.
“Things did not look real good in the beginning hours of this but she’s made tremendous progress and we are very, very happy to report that,” Myers said.
Myer said she is now eating solid food and she will soon be transferred to a rehabilitation facility.
Shively Police said the girls 11-year-old brother found the handgun and was playing with it when it went off in the 2200 block of Crums Lane.
Police said the children’s uncle has guardianship over the kids, and he was outside the home doing some work when the shooting happened.
No charges are expected to be filed in this case.
