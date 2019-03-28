Algonquin Park celebrates playground upgrade

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just in time for spring, Algonquin Park got a major upgrade of its playground.
City leaders planned a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to help show off $65,000 in new equipment, including swings, a slide and multiple things to climb.
A new bench honoring former Metro Councilwoman Mary Woolridge also was unveiled, with a plaque recognizing her 16 years of public service.
“I would like to thank everyone for this recognition,” Woolridge said. “I don’t know whether I’m due this recognition, but when I visit this park, if anybody’s on my bench, they’re gonna have to get off of it.”
The park was paid for by the city, with support from the Olmsted Parks Conservancy.
