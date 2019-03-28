Celebrate the Cats with commemorative Maker’s Mark bottles

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You can celebrate the University of Kentucky winning national championship number eight with a special bottle of Maker’s Mark.
This year’s commemorative bourbon honors the 2012 NCAA National Champions. Sales from the bottle benefit the Center for Academic and Tutorial Services at the University of Kentucky.
The bottle hits the shelves Friday April 5. A signing event featuring Coach Calipari and members from the team will be at Keeneland on Friday April 12.
