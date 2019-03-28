Crash shuts down I-65 South in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 65 South in Hardin County.
Kentucky transportation officials sent a notice at 7:40 p.m. Thursday saying the crash has all southbound lanes blocked just north of Exit 94 in Elizabethtown.
Drivers using I-65 South through Hardin County should find an alternate route and expect delays.
Exit 102 can be used to access US 31 W, which runs parallel to the interstate. The two-lane road will likely experience slow moving traffic, as well.
Officials said it will take two to three hours to clear the crash. They did not say if anyone was injured or how many cars were involved.
This story will be updated when the lanes reopen.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.