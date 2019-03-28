Crews work on new screen for La Grange drive-in’s grand re-opening

LAGRANGE, KENTUCKY (WAVE) - Some excitement for an Oldham County business and its fans, as the Sauerbeck Family Drive-in will reopen Friday night.
Crews spent Thursday painting a brand new big screen which replaced a screen ripped apart by a storm back in September.
For the past few months, local movie lovers have been closely watching for updates on the drive-in’s Facebook page.
“We’ve been waiting and waiting and it’s been raining every weekend it seems - like since Christmas," owner Stephen Sauerbeck said.
Recent dry weather has fans liking what they see and paint crews up high, putting finishing touches on the new 40 x 80 foot screen. Strong winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour back in the fall forced the drive-in to close. The big screen ripped down to the ground, which was a huge disappointment. The drive-in that grabbed entertainment nostalgia and huge crowds had only been open about a month.
“We had been planning and in development for two years and we finally get it up and running and then we’re heartbroken when the screen came down," Sauerbeck said.
The family hired a new structural engineer and re-designed the screen from the ground up.
“A lot more structural steel is involved, we’ve re-evaluated the concrete footings and new face materials, so now we have a flat face instead of any corrugations in the metal so it will have a better picture,” Sauerbeck explained. “It has a stronger structure and this will be standing for decades.”
It’s an investment of about $125,000 for the Oldham County business.
Tickets are $11 for adults and $6 for kids ages 3-12. A Dumbo/Captain Marvel double feature will kick-off the re-opening.
The first show starts at 8:30 p.m. each night with gates opening up at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7:45 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.