Crews work on new screen for La Grange drive-in’s grand re-opening
The new screen replaces the original which was knocked down during a storm.
By Connie Leonard | March 28, 2019 at 3:42 PM EST - Updated March 28 at 3:42 PM

LAGRANGE, KENTUCKY (WAVE) - Some excitement for an Oldham County business and its fans, as the Sauerbeck Family Drive-in will reopen Friday night.

Crews spent Thursday painting a brand new big screen which replaced a screen ripped apart by a storm back in September.

For the past few months, local movie lovers have been closely watching for updates on the drive-in’s Facebook page.

“We’ve been waiting and waiting and it’s been raining every weekend it seems - like since Christmas," owner Stephen Sauerbeck said.

Recent dry weather has fans liking what they see and paint crews up high, putting finishing touches on the new 40 x 80 foot screen. Strong winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour back in the fall forced the drive-in to close. The big screen ripped down to the ground, which was a huge disappointment. The drive-in that grabbed entertainment nostalgia and huge crowds had only been open about a month.

“We had been planning and in development for two years and we finally get it up and running and then we’re heartbroken when the screen came down," Sauerbeck said.

A storm brought down the drive-in's original screen. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The family hired a new structural engineer and re-designed the screen from the ground up.

“A lot more structural steel is involved, we’ve re-evaluated the concrete footings and new face materials, so now we have a flat face instead of any corrugations in the metal so it will have a better picture,” Sauerbeck explained. “It has a stronger structure and this will be standing for decades.”

It’s an investment of about $125,000 for the Oldham County business.

Tickets are $11 for adults and $6 for kids ages 3-12. A Dumbo/Captain Marvel double feature will kick-off the re-opening.

The first show starts at 8:30 p.m. each night with gates opening up at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7:45 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

