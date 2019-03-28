FORECAST: Despite passing clouds, it will be a warmer afternoon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It won’t be as pretty of an afternoon compared to previous days but south winds will help warm us into the 60s and 70s!
Moisture will start to increase overnight into Friday and that means the rain chance as well. The good news is that dry air in place will limit the intensity and coverage of rainfall. At least initially, but expected spotty showers toward sunrise that will continue through midday Friday.
Some drier air looks to move in across Kentucky Friday afternoon. This will help warm some of you into the 60s by late afternoon. Otherwise expect 50s for much of the daytime period.
Saturday still looks to be the most active day with rain (and some thunder) early Saturday. The rain will ease a bit into the early afternoon. How much drying during this period will determine just how warm we can get. Temperatures in the 60s are still possible.
The main rain chance kicks in Saturday evening. As that band of rain passes through, temperatures will start their drop and it will turn much colder in a hurry by late evening Saturday. We will remain above freezing but wind chills look to drop into the 20s overnight/early Sunday.
Stay close for more rainfall timing updates as this is a sluggish system moving through and more adjustments are likely.
REST OF TODAY: Mix of sun/clouds, breezy at times. HIGH: 73°
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers late (60%). LOW: 44°
FRIDAY: Scattered showers early (60%), isolated afternoon showers (30%), mainly cloudy. HIGH: 70°
