FORECAST: Goodbye, blue skies; rain picks up Friday

For Saturday, we’ll start off with moderate to heavier rain at times in the morning as the main cold front begins to approach. There will be some lessening in the rain for the early afternoon and then another round of rain and thunder arrives late in the afternoon into the early evening Saturday. Temperatures will drop sharply from the 60s to the 30s and 40s, as this front and round of storms passes through early Saturday evening, so much so that a few flakes of snow mixing in is possible. It is highly unlikely that this would cause any wintry weather impacts for us.