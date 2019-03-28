FORECAST: Goodbye, blue skies; rain picks up Friday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a blockbuster weather day with clear skies and highs in the 70s, the rain returns for the first part of the weekend.
Scattered showers increase Thursday night with a weak system moving in, blossoming into a better rain chance during the morning commute on Friday.
Temperatures will be mild during the increase in wet weather, only bottoming out in the lower 50s. There will be some reprieve from the rain Friday around lunchtime before a smaller chance of light showers creeps in late in the afternoon and into the early evening.
Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 60s.
For Saturday, we’ll start off with moderate to heavier rain at times in the morning as the main cold front begins to approach. There will be some lessening in the rain for the early afternoon and then another round of rain and thunder arrives late in the afternoon into the early evening Saturday. Temperatures will drop sharply from the 60s to the 30s and 40s, as this front and round of storms passes through early Saturday evening, so much so that a few flakes of snow mixing in is possible. It is highly unlikely that this would cause any wintry weather impacts for us.
We’ll be cooler and a little sunnier for Sunday with highs in the 40s, but we’ll ramp right back into the 50s, 60s, and eventually the 70s next week.
TONIGHT: Showers increase late (40%). LOW: 53°
FRIDAY: Scattered at times (60%). HIGH: 66°
SATURDAY: Thunderstorms (100%), temperatures drop in the evening. HIGH: 64° LOW: 55°
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 49° LOW: 34°
- Friday shower chance timeline
- Saturday storm potential
- EARLIEST ALERT: Warmth and more rain late next week
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.