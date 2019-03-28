FORECAST: Warm as clouds increase

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Upper-level clouds have begun to move into the region this morning.
Despite the increasing clouds today, sunshine plus winds out of the south will help temperatures soar into the upper 60s and low 70s. Continued southerly winds and thickening clouds lead to a mild night; lows only fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.
Scattered showers accompany overnight clouds lingering through early Friday morning. Friday afternoon looks drier but still cloudy; highs max out in the 60s.
The cold front finally pushes through WAVE Country Saturday bringing even more rain and a few thunderstorms.
By Sunday morning, rainfall totals look to range from half an inch to an inch. Behind the front, temperatures will be much cooler with highs struggling to reach 50 on Sunday.
Another gradual warm-up is on tap for next week; highs reach the 60s by Wednesday.
FORECAST
TODAY: Increasing Clouds; Breezy; Warmer; HIGH: 72°
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Spotty showers late; LOW: 44°
FRIDAY: Scattered showers early (60%); Mostly Cloudy; HIGH: 70°
