Heuser Hearing & Language Academy gets $200,000 gift

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Deaf Oral School Foundation donated $200,000 to Heuser Hearing and Language Academy on Thursday.
It was the foundation’s largest gift ever to the academy.
Every dollar goes directly to the students.
“We are lucky that children here attend free of charge, and that includes all their education, audiology, therapies,” Heuser Education Director Debbie Woods said. “Next year we are looking to add a new class because we are having an expanded amount of students coming so it will (cover) all the services for the students.”
It costs $1.4 million a year to operate the academy.
