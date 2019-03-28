Jordan Nwora: Cards leading scorer declares for NBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - About a minute before Kentucky’s basketball players took the podium in Kansas City ahead of their Sweet 16 matchup, the University of Louisville sent a release announcing some big basketball news of their own.
Top scorer Jordan Nwora is going pro.
Nwora, however, will merely test the waters and maintain his NCAA eligibility. A new rule allows basketball players to seek agent representation and get feedback from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee without risking their remaining eligiblity.
“Because of the ability to test the waters without losing eligibility, it seems like the perfect opportunity for me to try out with NBA teams and get feedback from them directly regarding my strengths and weaknesses," Nwora said in a statement. “If the feedback is positive, I would stay in the draft. If the feedback indicates I should return to school for continued development, then that’s what I will do. Either way, it is a positive experience that will allow me to find out what specifically NBA teams want me to improve to enhance my draft stock, whether it is for this year or next year."
Added UofL coach Chris Mack: “I fully support Jordan as he tests the draft waters on where he stands in his basketball future. When the time comes to make his decision it will be with feedback straight from the source, the NBA.”
Nwora, who averaged just 5.7 points per game as a freshman in 2017-18, led the team this season at 17 points per game, the second-biggest gain in college basketball this year, and good enough for the ACC’s Most Improved Player honors. Nwora also led the Cards with 7.7 rebounds per game.
