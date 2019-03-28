Kentucky teen sentenced in connection to stepmother’s death

DANVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Boyle County teenager will spend 15 years in prison for the death of her stepmother.
Jenna Oakley was just 15 years old when police said she killed her stepmother, Rhonda Oakley, in September 2016. Jenna went missing but was found days later in New Mexico with her boyfriend, Kenneth Nigh.
Earlier this year, Jenna pleaded guilty to manslaughter and car theft charges in connection to the case.
During Wednesday’s hearing, more than half a dozen witnesses testified on Jenna’s behalf, according to WKYT. Most worked with Jenna at the Adair County Juvenile Holding Facility and spoke about her exemplary behavior while there.
“Nothing but positive,” Heather Sinclair with the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center said. “Never had any issues with her. Very respectful. Very well mannered.”
The judge considered the arguments for an hour, according to WKYT, before deciding Jenna needed incarceration, not treatment. She was sentenced to 15 years.
Jenna will receive credit for the time she has already served but won’t be eligible for parole until 85 percent of her sentence is met.
