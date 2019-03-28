KY Education Commissioner: ‘I’m not referring the names of the teachers that I have to anyone’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On the last day of the legislature, JCTA and the Kentucky Department of Education asked teachers to stay in school, and they did.
The KDE now wants policy changes to prevent future school closures.
At the height of the callouts, JCPS saw more than 2,000 absences on Feb. 28. Still, that isn’t the majority of teachers.
Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis said because closures impact so many students and their families, it’s just not fair that the minority makes the decision for everyone.
Lewis said he wants districts to implement new policies to fix what he calls a loophole in sick policies. That’s caused when teachers call out sick but the number of sick calls causes school to close, so they don’t have to provide documentation.
"I’m excited about the fact that learning is not being interrupted,” said Lewis. “While I haven’t been to the Capitol today, I’m sure there are educators from across the state there that are making sure their voices are known and the reality is, you can do both. We can keep kids in school, we can make sure learning is not interrupted while we also provide teachers the opportunity to engage politically in Frankfort.”
Lewis said there’s been some confusion about teachers being disciplined, and he said that’s not up to him.
He said teachers who call out sick when they really aren’t can face consequences including civil penalties between $100 and $1,000. That fine would be enforced by the Secretary of the Labor Cabinet.
Educators also could face discipline from the Education Professional Standards board, but Lewis said he is not planning on passing along the names of the teachers.
“I made clear again yesterday I’m not referring the names of the teachers that I have to anyone,” Lewis said. “What I’ve asked is that districts develop policies, that we stop school closures. That’s what I want. I have no interest whatsoever in recommending teachers for discipline or trying to discipline teachers. We want kids in school, and we want teachers there serving them. Kids need them.”
JCPS officials said they are reviewing the commissioner’s recommendations, which include teachers using personal days instead of sick days for political advocacy.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.