KY high school student honored for saving neighbors from fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The community honored the brave actions of a Louisville high school student who saved a family from a fire.
Wednesday, the Fern Creek Fire Department honored Crystal Ferrell, a senior at Mercy Academy, with a scholarship.
Last week, Ferrell woke up late and was on her way to school when she saw her neighbor’s home on fire.
She sprang into action and helped get them out of the burning home.
Ferrell thanks her alertness behind the wheel as what potentially saved her neighbors lives.
“Always be alert when you’re driving,” she said “It’s very important that when you’re driving to look around, look in your rearview mirror and make sure it’s fine as you proceed. It’s easy to keep going when your rushing, but it’s always important to notice your surroundings.”
Ferrell plans to attend the University of Kentucky this fall.
