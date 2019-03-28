Local faith group says it was denied access to Metro Hall, Fischer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local faith-based group claims it was locked out of Metro Hall while trying to deliver hundreds of cards to Mayor Greg Fischer.
Citizens of Louisville Organized and United Together were upset to find signs on the door of Metro Hall that read “closed to to inclement weather.”
CLOUT sent a statement around to local media Thursday, saying it was ironic to find such a sign “on one of the sunniest, warmest days of the year so far.”
The group finally made it into the lobby, but was not allowed to see Fischer.
CLOUT said it wanted to deliver 620 signed cards to the mayor and request a meeting with him to address several community problems.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.