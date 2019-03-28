Longer JCPS school year brings shorter summer for seasonal businesses

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Teacher sickouts pushed the end of the JCPS school year to Friday June 7 and seasonal businesses are feeling the pressure.
Crews are at work preparing the grounds at Kentucky Kingdom for its public opening April 28. But there is uncertainty about staffing and crowd sizes when the park goes to a 7-day schedule during Memorial Day weekend.
About half of the park’s 1,400 employees are teens, many from JCPS, who now won’t be available until the second week in June. Access to some attractions could be limited until that time.
“There may be a few attractions and a few things we’ll have to do to accommodate,” Kentucky Kingdom Guest Relations Director Jessi O’Daniel said. “But we’ll do everything we can to offer the best possible experience for our guests.”
Summer camps are also dealing with a wave of rescheduling. Competition for later enrollment is getting tougher and JCPS teens could also miss out on job opportunities.
“For the counselors it’s going to be a lot harder,” Camp Hi-Ho owner Blaine Lawrence said. "Because they’re already probably going to miss that first week.”
Lawrence described the number of registrations the first week of the summer season at Camp Hi-Ho in Oldham County as “very low.”
“We will probably lose out a bit from the bottom line for sure,” Lawrence said. “But we’re also navigating different ways to recoup that loss, like having a mini camp during the fourth of July week, that we haven’t done in 20 years.”
