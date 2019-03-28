Man accused of killing LMPD officer in Christmas Eve crash has been re-arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of crashing into and killing Louisville Metro Police Det. Deidre Mengedoht on Christmas Eve has been arrested again, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have confirmed.
Roger Burdette returned to the Louisville Metro Detention Center on Thursday at about 11:30 a.m., jail officials said.
He was charged with a violation of home incarceration Thursday after failing a mandated drug test.
Burdette was recently released from jail and placed on HIP in relation the proceedings related to the crash. As a condition of HIP, Burdette was not allowed to consume alcohol or drugs.
Jail officials could not confirm the type of drug for which Burdette tested positive. They said it was discovered during a preliminary drug screening.
Burdette is charged with murder and DUI in connection with the crash that killed Mengedoht.
