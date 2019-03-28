Man police said sold deadly drug wanted by LMPD, US Marshals

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man police said sold a drug that led to the death of another person is wanted by Louisville Metro police and the United States Marshals.
According to Louisville police, Eric Kelly “Max” Carson, 22, sold heroin laced with fentanyl.
He is described as being 5’9’’ tall and weighing 170 pounds.
Carson is wanted for complicity to aggravated trafficking in controlled substance for fentanyl and heroin, obscuring the identity of a machine, possession of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and speeding 26 miles per hour over the speed limit.
Anyone with information on Carson’s location is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.