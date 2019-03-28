Oldham County school bus driver charged with DUI pleads guilty

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - A former Oldham County school bus driver pleaded guilty to driving drunk when she crashed with 33 students on board.
The Oldham Era reports Lesley Harvey, 54, pleaded guilty Wednesday to DUI and multiple counts of wanton endangerment.
The crash happened March 15, when Harvey hit several poles at the entrance to the Lake Pointe Subdivision.
No students were hurt.
Her blood-alcohol level tested at .13, more than three times the legal limit of .04 for commercial drivers and more than six times higher than the legal limit of .02 for someone operating a school bus.
As part of the plea, Harvey was sentenced to 13 months in jail, ordered to go to rehab and must forfeit her driver’s license for 120 days.
She’ll be eligible for shock probation after 30 days in jail.
