Person of interest in custody, SWAT situation ongoing in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Louisville Metro Police Department’s SWAT team is at a home in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
The situation started with a report of shots being fired in the 1400 block of Weyler Avenue around 12:35 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.
Around 1 p.m., LMPD tweeted there was a police situation down the street from Weyler in the 3000 block of Montana Avenue and said people should avoid the area. That’s where SWAT is staged.
There are hostage negotiators and the LMPD bomb squad on scene, which officials said is protocol in this type of situation. WAVE 3 News Reporter Kaitlin Rust is on the scene and has heard numerous loud pops and seen tear gas deployed.
Just after 5:30 p.m., LMPD said a woman who is a person of interest came out of the home, but the SWAT situation is not over.
Few details will be revealed about this SWAT situation, as to not compromise police operations.
Onlookers said there are multiple people in the home, but police have not confirmed that.
The scene is near Frayser Elementary School. Students who walk near the area to get home were kept at the school until a family member arrived, according to JCPS. There were also about 15 middle and high school bus riders who live in the impacted area that were taken to Frayser and families were notified.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
