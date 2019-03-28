Police to BBN: Bring outdoor furniture inside and don’t set things on fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Anywhere else in the country, a warning to hide your furniture may sound bizarre, but for Big Blue Nation, it’s another day in March.
The University of Kentucky Police Department is sending a message to Lexington homeowners, asking them to bring their furniture inside if they live on State Street, ahead of Kentucky’s Sweet Sixteen match up against Houston Friday evening.
Officers have already put notices on homes asking residents to bring their outdoor furniture and belongings inside. UK Police Chief Joe Monroe says if they don’t the city will be picking it up.
Extra officers will also be patrolling the streets of Lexington before, during, and after the game.
In the past, students and other fans have flocked to State Street by the thousands to celebrate major UK wins, or even devastating losses, by igniting a firestorm of chaos.
In 2012, riot police used small amounts of pepper spray to help control rowdy fans who swallowed campus streets, overturning cars, and lighting couches on fire after a monster 69-61 win over cross-state rival Louisville in the Final Four matchup.
Kentucky went on to win the National Championship that year, and as you may imagine, a fury of celebration boiled over as fans lit any and everything they could on fire while dancing in the streets of Lexington until the sun came up.
On the flip side, in 2014, Lexington police used tear gas to control a sea of fans who exploded with disappointment, lighting couches, lawn chairs, and cars on fire, following Kentucky’s loss to Connecticut in the NCAA basketball championship final.
Rinse and repeat in 2015 when the Wildcats were on the verge of an undefeated season at 38-0 but lost to Wisconsin, 71-64, in the Final Four. Lexington police also arrested 31 people for rioting, following the game.
Despite the media coverage, this obsession for lighting things on fire following college basketball or football games isn’t anything new for Kentucky or any other college for that matter.
Tennessee football fans did it in 2016 after beating Florida and Villanova fans did it in 2018 after beating Michigan in the title game. .
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.