Police investigating report of shots fired in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a report of shots fired in the Taylor Berry neighborhood, according to MetroSafe.
The situation started in the 1400 block of Weyler Avenue around 12:35 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.
The Louisville Metro Police Department tweeted that there was a police situation down the street from Weyler in the 3000 block of Montana Avenue and said people should avoid the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.