StormTALK! Thursday Edition

As it stands now, there looks to be an early wave of rain that will pass through. The cold front is showing signs of speeding up a tad so this may bring in more showers for the afternoon. Certainly for areas near/north of the Ohio River. The final wave of energy moves in during the evening with what looks to be our heaviest of the rain and potential thunder. With all this action, temperatures may struggle to move much in the 50s/60s. The more you see breaks in the rain (and the more south you are) the warmer you will get.