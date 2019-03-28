Teachers organize walk-ins in lieu of sickouts

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools were session Thursday despite rumors of teachers causing another sickout en route to Frankfort for the last day of Kentucky’s legislative session.
Some teachers sought different ways to support public education without forcing kids out of school, organizing “walk-ins” across JCPS at schools like Atherton High School.
“The goal is just to show that we support our students,” Atherton High School teacher Nicki Marzian said. “We’re not walking out on our students; we’re walking in for our students.”
As the group at Atherton prepared to walk into school together, another group at Crosby Middle School did the same.
“This is not just about teachers or state employees,” Crosby Middle School teacher Brenda Gunnell said. “This is about our kids. This is about our future teachers. This is a hard profession and we want the best and the brightest.”
Gunnell said her students are now noticing they power they can have in the legislative process.
"It's very empowering to show them that this is how a process works and we work together when we need to, but if we have to stand up for what we believe in, we will, and it's worth it," Gunnell said.
Many teachers believe a deal between teachers and the Department of Education to allow three people from each school go to Frankfort is a fair one.
“I think it’s a great compromise for everyone,” Marzian said. “More people would probably want to be there, but it is good to have a presence there and send delegates to be there for us.”
“It could be an even harder fight next year,” Brenda Gunnell added, “so we hope that they keep this delegate plan in place, because we don’t want sickouts. We want to be here for our kids, but we know that the fight’s just beginning.”
It had been a concern that another sickout could extend the school year into a new week. As of Thursday, that was not the case.
