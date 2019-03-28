WATCH LIVE: 100th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Thursday is a big day for the Cincinnati Reds and their fans.
They’re celebrating their 150th season alongside Major League Baseball. Not only do the Reds themselves have a big anniversary, but it’s also the 100th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.
Fanfare is in full force with a celebratory weekend in the works.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshal with Hall of Famer Johnny Bench on-board as the Parade Ambassador.
Reds Hall of Famer Eric Davis will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to also Hall of Fame inductee Johnny Bench. That game ball will be delivered by former Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo.
Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan will serve as the game’s Honorary Captain.
The parade takes off at 12 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
With everything happening ahead of the game, at GABP and during opening weekend, we’ve compiled everything you need to know into one place.
