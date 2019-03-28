WATCH: Officer body-camera video released following controversial traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Six months after a controversial traffic stop and two weeks after LMPD officers were exonerated, police body-camera video was released showing the incident that some claimed was a case of racial profiling.
Dr. Kevin Cosby, the President of Simmons College, was stopped in September 2018. His daughter later posted cellphone video of the traffic stop on social media, claiming they were racially profiled.
This month, however, a Professional Standards Unit investigation found no wrongdoing on the parts of officers Patrick Norton and John Sholar.
The investigation did find the officer’s camera was not in proper placing, meaning it was pointed upward and in a diagonal direction, which you can see in the video above. It also issued a violation of Strategies and Tactics of Patrol stops, claiming the officer failed to identify himself to those being stopped and did not explain the reason for the stop until he was asked.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad directed Major McClinton to counsel the officer about the two violations.
