Behind the Forecast: How weather affects you and your pet’s allergies

Weather can certainly impact allergy afflictions. Wind and warmth can exacerbate symptoms while rain, dry weather, and cold weather may provide relief. The wind whips pollen straight from the source plant right into our susceptible respiratory systems. Warmer winters can help to initiate pollen production earlier. If these higher temperatures last into Spring then higher pollen counts can ravage allergy sufferers earlier in the season. Experts explain that wild temperature swings can lead to more susceptibility to allergens since the varying temperatures can cause the immune system to be on high-alert. Cold air can be an allergy sufferer’s saving grace. Rapid drops on temperatures can freeze pollen production. Humidity and rain can weigh down pollen, keeping it from being blown around by the wind. Rain is a double-edged sword. While it clears the atmosphere of allergens but also promotes plant growth while heavy rain can burst pollen particles thus allowing them to travel further. Dry weather spells, in turn, reduce plant growth thus reducing allergens.