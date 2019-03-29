Ben Bertram Memorial Park to be dedicated in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - As the city of Charlestown plans to build several neighborhood parks, one will be named in honor of fallen Charlestown Police Sgt. Ben Bertram.
The Ben Bertram Memorial Park will feature typical staples such as tables, swings and other play equipment, the News and Tribune reported Thursday.
Bertram was killed in December when he crashed his police cruiser during a high-speed chase through Clark and Scott counties.
The park is on Lafawn Drive in the Glendale neighborhood, where Bertram grew up. It was completed in December and recently opened, but a formal dedication will take place on April 6.
The man Bertram was chasing, Benjamin Eads, accepted a plea and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
