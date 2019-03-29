Convicted felon, 18, accused of stealing cars, weapons

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A convicted felon, only 18 years old, faces a long list of charges related to multiple thefts.
LMPD officers said Anthony Stewart admitted taking part in the two car thefts, and also admitted stealing several weapons from an LMPD vehicle.
Stewart was seen driving one of the stolen cars that might have been used in the weapons theft, his arrest report said.
Once officers gave chase, Stewart drove off but eventually crashed near the exit ramp from Interstate 64 westbound to Third Street. He and an underage co-defendant tried to run away but were eventually taken into custody.
Stewart faces nine charges, including fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Stewart was on home incarceration but told officers he had cut off his ankle monitor, according to his arrest report.
