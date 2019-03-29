El Chapo’s family to launch clothing line with drug lord’s name

(CNN) - Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman faces life in prison but his wife wants his name to live on outside the cell walls.
Former beauty queen Emma Coronel Aispuro plans to launch a clothing line this summer that’s named after her husband.
Production is expected to be primarily in Mexico.
Guzman is currently an inmate at a Manhattan prison.
He had to get special permission to sign off for the brand since a court order restricts his communication.
One of Guzman’s attorneys said he will not get any money from the business, but it could leave a legacy for his wife and their 7-year-old twin daughters.
Guzman was convicted last month of running a criminal enterprise and other drug-related charges.
He's scheduled to be sentenced in June.
