Everyone loves the photo of the newest -- and cutest -- UK fans

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The love for the Kentucky Wildcats starts early, and for some, their cheers are beginning before they even speak their first words.
Former Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton shared a few photos of some of the newest -- and cutest -- UK fans.
His daughter, Macy, along with her best friends Reese, Amelia, Tillie, Stella, and Zailey posed for a photo -- whether they knew it or not -- at Wesley Center Day School in Frankfort.
Kentucky plays Houston in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on Friday in Kansas City.
