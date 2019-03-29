Everyone loves the photo of the newest -- and cutest -- UK fans

The love for the Kentucky Wildcats starts early, and for some, their cheers are beginning before they even speak their first words. (Source: former Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton)
By Ali Hammond | March 29, 2019 at 6:45 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 6:45 PM

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The love for the Kentucky Wildcats starts early, and for some, their cheers are beginning before they even speak their first words.

Former Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton shared a few photos of some of the newest -- and cutest -- UK fans.

His daughter, Macy, along with her best friends Reese, Amelia, Tillie, Stella, and Zailey posed for a photo -- whether they knew it or not -- at Wesley Center Day School in Frankfort.

Kentucky plays Houston in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on Friday in Kansas City.

