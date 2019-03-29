Family and friends remember activist Shelby Lanier

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Family and friends paid their respects to a civil rights leader and Louisville Police detective.
Visitation for Shelby Lanier Jr. was held at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Shawnee on Thursday evening.
Lanier is known as a pioneer and fighter.
He sued the Louisville Police in 1974 for the discrimination and racism he witnessed and experienced. He noticed qualified African Americans were taking the police exam, but not getting accepted.
After the lawsuit, 80 African Americans were hired, including a current LMPD spokesman and Metro Council President David James.
Rasheedah Lanier is one of Lanier’s seven children. She witnessed her father’s activism growing up.
At his visitation Thursday, she said she realized his impact and the value of his work when she got older.
“As far as his community work, we all know. Home as a father -- couldn’t ask for anything better,” Rasheedah Lanier said. “[He] cared about all of us, made sure we were taken care of and well kept. He was the best.”
Lanier’s funeral is 11 a.m. Friday at Emmanuel Baptist Church.
