FORECAST: Cloudy with spotty showers today; more widespread rain Saturday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The showers we dealt with earlier this morning are quickly fading. This will allow us to enjoy a break from the rain through late morning and into the early afternoon as temperatures warm into the 60s.
Scattered showers again roll in for the late afternoon and evening before another short break towards midnight. A line of showers marches into WAVE Country around sunrise Saturday. Rain will continue on and off through the day with some thunderstorms possible during the afternoon.
Temperatures begin to sharply drop from the afternoon highs in the 60s to the 20s and low 30s Saturday night as the cold front moves east. This temperature drop coincides with moisture moving out, bringing the potential for some snowflakes mixing in with the rain as it ends. Regardless, a wintry mix would be short lived with minimal impact.
Sunday is much colder as temperatures struggle into the upper 40s. Keep an eye on sensitive outdoor plants and pets Sunday night as lows fall into the 20s.
A gradual warm-up is expected for the next work week with rain returning by Thursday.
FORECAST
THIS AFTERNOON: Spotty showers (30%), cloudy. HIGH: 68°
TONIGHT: Spotty showers (20%), mostly cloudy. LOW: 55°
SATURDAY: Showers and PM thunderstorms (100%), Sharp evening temperature drop. HIGH: 64°
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 49° LOW: 30°
