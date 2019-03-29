FORECAST: Rain returns just in time for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Showers are marching east through WAVE Country this morning. We'll see a break from the light rain later this morning before more spotty showers pop up during the late afternoon through tonight.
Highs today max out in the 60s.
Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Saturday as a cold front approaches. Some of the more robust thunderstorms could produce strong winds and locally heavy rain. Ahead of the front, we'll see highs again in the 60s before the frontal passage Saturday evening forces temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Trends continue to show the potential of a wintry mix as the front exits but the speed of the temperature drop and the precipitation ending is crucial to that. Regardless, a wintry mix would be short-lived with minimal impact.
Sunday is much colder as temperatures struggle into the upper 40s. Keep an eye on sensitive outdoor plants Sunday night as lows fall into the 20s.
A gradual warm-up is expected for the next work week.
TODAY: Showers (60%); Cloudy; HIGH: 68°
TONIGHT: Spotty Showers (20%); Mostly Cloudy; LOW: 55°
SATURDAY: Showers and PM thunderstorms (100%); Sharp evening temperature drop; HIGH: 64°
SUNDAY: Partly sunny; HIGH: 49°; LOW: 32°
