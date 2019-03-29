Friday Furlong: Week 6

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While the eyes of the bluegrass are on basketball and tonight’s UK sweet 16 matchup, we’re just 36 days away from the Kentucky Derby.
This weekend not only holds Elite Eight basketball action, but big time Derby prep, including the Florida Derby on Saturday night at Gulfstream, and a likely front runner in that one, Code of Honor
He’s out of Reunited, by Noble Mission, and trained by lexington native Shug McGaughey.
Code of Honor caught the eyes of many in the horse racing world when he took the Fountain of Youth over the favorite, Hidden Scroll. That win likely secured his spot in the starting gate on the first Saturday in May, as he currently sits in third on the standings in the American Road to the Kentucky Derby.
Despite his success earlier this month, Code of Honor is not the favorite on Saturday… that’s once again Hidden Scroll, going off at 5-2 in the morning line odds.
McGaughey will look to repeat his 2013 success with Orb, who also took the Fountain of Youth, before winning the Florida Derby and eventually the Kentucky Derby.
